Azerbaijani Armed Forces are main guarantor of stability and security of region - Turkish Chief Adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Despite the UN resolutions, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which liberated their lands under the 30-year occupation of Armenia as a result of the 44-day Karabakh war, are currently the main guarantors of the stability and security of the region, Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye Yalcin Topcu said, Trend reports.

He noted that on June 26, 1918, during the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the national army was created, and by the decision of the brilliant statesman, national leader Heydar Aliyev, this date is celebrated annually as the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

"I respectfully recall great leader Heydar Aliyev, who during his visit to Türkiye in 1994 proclaimed the "One nation, two states" motto and declared that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are brothers. I cordially congratulate all the martyrs and the national army, which is the guarantor of the independence and future of fraternal Azerbaijan, on June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces," Topcu added.

According to the Decree of May 22, 1998, of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev June 26 was declared the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.