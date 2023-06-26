NATO headquarters in Brussels celebrate Azerbaijani Armed Forces Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani mission to NATO has organized an official reception and photo exhibition at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Azerbaijan's representation to NATO told Trend.

The event was attended by NATO Assistant Secretary General, ambassadors of NATO member countries and partners to the alliance, military representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the international Staff of NATO and the International military staff, high-ranking officials of the Supreme General Staff of the Allied Forces of NATO in Europe (SHAPE), as well as NATO Support and Supply Agencies.

