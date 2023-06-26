Azerbaijani Minister of Defense visits Main Clinical Hospital of Defense (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A bouquet of flowers was laid at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in the courtyard of the hospital, then a minute of silence was paid to the memory of the great leader and Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs.

Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with the servicemen undergoing treatment in the hospital, asked about their health, and wished them to recover as soon as possible and return to service.

Having conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the minister presented festive gifts to military and medical personnel.

The staff of the hospital and the servicemen undergoing treatment expressed their deep gratitude to Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the conditions created here, as well as for the comprehensive care.

The leadership of the Ministry congratulated medical workers on the holiday and gave appropriate instructions to improve the quality of service for servicemen undergoing examination and treatment.