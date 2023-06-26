Azerbaijan holds military marches on Armed Forces Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On the Day of the Armed Forces, June 26, Azerbaijani military personnel held marches accompanied by military bands along various streets of Baku, as well as in the cities of Barda and Shusha, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, a minute of silence was held in memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who died for the freedom of Azerbaijan. The State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

During the march, military bands played patriotic war songs.

The military marches aroused great interest among Azerbaijani citizens.