Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs, US State Secretary Blinken hold trilateral meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. A trilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has been held in the US, Trend reports.

The meeting took place at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George P. Schultz.

Blinken held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the two countries behind closed doors today.

The main topic of the negotiations, which will continue until June 29, is a peace agreement.