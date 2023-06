Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to proceed with bilateral talks today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia – Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in the US will continue today in a bilateral format, Trend reports.

Trilateral meetings with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are not expected today.

On June 27, Blinken held separate closed-door bilateral meetings with the FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George P. Schultz.

Blinken and Bayramov discussed the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, prospects for negotiations on a draft bilateral agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's position on the issues raised in the draft agreement. He spoke about Armenia's attempts to obstruct the peace process and Yerevan's provocative actions.

After the meetings, Blinken took part in the first plenary session with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Then the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format, which lasted intermittently for 4-5 hours.

The negotiations will continue until June 29.

