Armenia grossly violates human rights of Azerbaijan by building environmentally-damaging plant - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Armenia grossly violates human rights of Azerbaijanis, including those people in the entire region, by building thethe metallurgical plant in the village of Arazdayan, located on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, Peter Ngola, Executive at Wote Youth Development Projects CBO (Kenya), told Trend.

"The establishment of this large-scale metallurgical plant blatantly disregards internationally recognized standards and principles will have global repercussions. The construction of such a factory harms people or the planet and marks a red line for civil society, given its far-reaching implications and the threat it poses to human health, the environment and true sustainability. The potential repercussions of the metallurgical plant's toxic chemical waste on the local ecosystem are significant. This environmental impact will definitely affect human health and safety, flora, fauna, soil, air and water structures. By committing these environmental crimes, Armenia completely violates this resolution, being in the opposite position to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular the 3rd goal on good health and well-being, the 6th goal on clean water and sanitation, the 13th goal on combating the consequences of climate change, and the 15th goal on protecting the soil ecosystem," he said.

Moreover, as the expert pointed out, the Aarhus Convention plays a vital role in fostering access to information, public participation, and justice in environmental matters, and, as a signatory to this convention, Armenia must fulfill its obligations by ensuring that affected communities have access to information regarding plant activities, meaningful participation in decision-making processes, and avenues for seeking redress in case of environmental harm.

"We demand Armenia to create an enabling environment for civil society organizations and local communities to actively engage in dialogue and decision-making processes related to the building of the sizable steel plant," the expert added.

Ngola noted that already civil societies from Kenya, Nigeria, UK, USA, Cambodia, India , Pakistan, Botswana, Japan have signed the petition to prevent this construction from happening.

"But that is not enough. The global citizen should attend international forums and shame the investors and nations supporting this disastrous investment by holding street protests during climate meetings, use social media and any other avenue to air their grievances. We, as global activists, are looking forward to coming to Azerbaijan to join hands and raising our voices to stop this. Global CSOs can go to the UN court and accuse those responsible for violating human rights," he concluded.