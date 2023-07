BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The composition of the Supervisory Board of "BakuBus" limited liability company changed, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov joined the Supervisory Board of BakuBus LLC instead of Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev.