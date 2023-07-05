NAM Azerbaijani chairmanship vigorously protected legitimate interests of member states - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The NAM Azerbaijani chairmanship vigorously protected justice and international law and the legitimate interests of Member States in line with the “Bandung principles, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau entitled “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges”, Trend reports.

“When the international community was confused over how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was NAM that consolidated global efforts in countering this unprecedented challenge,” the head of state noted.