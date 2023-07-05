We need to make our voice louder against intervention in the internal affairs of states - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. As a true defender of multilateralism and the second largest international institution after the UN, NAM has to find its own place in the newly reshaping world order, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau, Trend reports.

“We need to stand firm around Bandung principles, make our voice louder against cases of violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity and intervention in the internal affairs of states. Our movement’s more visible presence in the world affairs is vital,” the head of state noted.