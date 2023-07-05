Azerbaijan has set particular national Sustainable Development Goal on humanitarian demining - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Landmines slow down the reconstruction process and the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories. With this in mind, Azerbaijan has set a particular national Sustainable Development Goal on humanitarian demining, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

“Moreover, Azerbaijan supports humanitarian demining efforts globally and put forward a proposal of launching the 18th Sustainable Development Goal on demining. I am confident that NAM Member States will support my proposal to form a Like-Minded Group of Mine-Affected Countries to make our voice heard globally,” the President of Azerbaijan noted.