NATO's Expert Team arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The delegation led by Major General Stefan Fix, Headquarters Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFC Brunssum) Deputy Chief of Staff for Support visiting Baku in accordance with the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2023, first paid a visit to the National Defense University, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported, rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests, and expressed his satisfaction with seeing the delegation in Azerbaijan. He expressed hope that Azerbaijani-NATO relations will continue to be useful for both sides and continuation of conduct of fruitful meetings.

Major General Stefan Fix expressed his gratitude for the warm reception. Deputy Chief noted that the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army have demonstrated their results in all fields, including the field of military education.

The Alliance's expert group was given a briefing on the university’s history, structure, and main activities, and visitors’ questions were answered.

Then the visitors attended one of the military units. The head of the delegation signed the "Book of Remembrance" of the military unit.

The delegation was presented with a briefing on the international operations and exercises in which the military unit participated within NATO programs.

In the meeting hall of the military unit, the Hero of the Patriotic War, Major General Kanan Seyidov informed the guests about the plan of activities implemented during the current year and the upcoming ones.

In the end, the events planned for the current year were analyzed and opinions on new fields of cooperation were exchanged.