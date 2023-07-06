France seized almost all lands of Guiana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. A total of 90 percent of the lands of Guiana have been appropriated by France, and its natural resources are being plundered, Member of the "For Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana" movement Maurice Pindard said during an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"In our country, as many as 50 percent of the population lives in poverty, and 40 percent are unemployed. Our natural resources are being plundered by France. Our officials are also appointed by the French government," he added.

Meanwhile, an event on the "Towards the complete eradication of colonialism" theme is being held at the Baku Congress Center within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement.