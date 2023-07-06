France falls short of being democratic country - President of New Caledonian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. France is not a democratic country, President of the Parliament of New Caledonia Roch Wamytan said during an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The social crisis in France indicates the presence of a dictatorial government. France has always positioned itself as a democratic country, but the reality suggests that this is not true," he said.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" has kicked off today at Baku Convention Center.