France has deprived people of Martinique of right to decide their own fate - movement representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. France has deprived the people of Martinique of the right to decide their own fate, representative of the Movement of Environmentalists and Democrats for the Independence of Martinique Claudette Duhamel told Trend.

"We can only unite in movements as a means of struggle. France presents its colonial policy to the world as if it were the norm. But if you think about the real state of affairs, you can see that we are deprived of the opportunity to live as people. We must regain our rights, the existence of which is being hidden from us, silencing this issue. I am a lawyer, but decisions are made by French lawyers," she said.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" has being held today at Baku Convention Center.