Journalists in France ofttimes bullied - member of French National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Violence against journalists is a regular feature of France, Member of the National Assembly of France from French Guiana Jean-Victor Castor said at a press conference after the event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"They prevent journalists from doing their job. Macron's policy is completely not perceived by his people. There are no human rights or freedom of speech in France. France has never been a democratic country. She's just selling democracy," Castor said.

Meanwhile, the event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" is being held at the Baku Congress Center within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that one of the countries that still is pursuing the neo-colonialism is France.

“French administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, South-East Asia and other places.