Investigation into attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran nearing completion - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The investigation into the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran is nearing completion, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press availability, Trend reports.

"We expect that the perpetrators will be punished in the most serious way," he said.

The minister noted that after the security of Azerbaijani embassy is fully ensured, it will be possible to plan the resumption of the activities of the diplomatic mission.

Meanwhile, the terrorist attack was carried out on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The attacker opened fire from a machine gun at the diplomatic mission security post, the head of the security service was killed, two embassy employees were wounded.