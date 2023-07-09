Azerbaijan implements its policy according to its national interests - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Azerbaijan implements its policy not at someone’s call, but according to its national interests, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, Trend reports.

"We have heard numerous different appeals over the past two and a half years, as well as during the 30-year occupation. These calls need to be heard, it is important to analyze them, which is what we are doing, giving adequate responses. I think that time has shown that in order to develop and resolve issues in the right direction, the Azerbaijani side must take systematic measures and is taking them," he said.

Azerbaijan has its own specific vision of resolving issues, taking into account the norms and principles of international law. We are implementing our policy in accordance with our own national interests, and not according to someone's call or words. We are confident that this policy will bring positive results, he added.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.