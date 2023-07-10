Russia highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s position on inadmissibility of sports politicization - president’s spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Russia highly appreciates the position of the leadership of Azerbaijan on the inadmissibility of the politicization of sports, Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman of Russia’s President, told journalists, Trend reports.

"We have repeatedly stated that the politicization of sports is inadmissible," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Following the results of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, a Special Declaration was adopted regarding the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

In the adopted document, NAM member countries "expect politically neutral Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024". The declaration also emphasizes that the sports organizations within the Olympic Movement must maintain neutrality, as stipulated by the Olympic Charter, and that the participation of athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris will be “a symbol of the unity of humanity in all its diversity".