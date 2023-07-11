Azerbaijan appreciates support of fraternal Pakistan during second Karabakh war - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan's fair position, Aziz Alakberli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azerbaijani MP, said during a meeting with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Trend reports.

"During the 44-day second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan constantly felt the support of fraternal Pakistan," Alakberli said.

He also stressed that it is necessary to educate society more about the situation of Western Azerbaijanis.

"Our desire is exclusively peaceful - to return to our native lands. The rights of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their lands are internationally recognized," Alakberli added.

Further, he also informed the Ambassador that four documents of the Community were distributed as official UN documents.

Will be updated