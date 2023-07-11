Serviceman of Azerbaijani Army, following shelling from Armenian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. On July 11, at about 16:00, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Dyg in the Gorus district opened small arms fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Lachin district, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of the shelling, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Army Huseyn Abdullayev was wounded.

The wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, there is no danger to his life.

Azerbaijani army units are taking retaliatory measures.