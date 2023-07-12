Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan awards athletes yielding high results at III European Games (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 12 July 2023 15:33 (UTC +04:00)

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Azerbaijani athletes who showed the highest results at the III European Games in Krakow (Poland), their coaches and other specialists who participated in the process of preparing athletes for these competitions, Trend reports.

According to the decree, for awarding Azerbaijani athletes who showed the highest results at the III European Games in Krakow (Poland), their coaches and other specialists who participated in the process of preparing athletes for these competitions, a total of 900,000 manat ($529,411) were allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

