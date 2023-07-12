Battles in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz prologue milestones of second Karabakh war - military expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The battles in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district are inscribed in the heroic chronicle of the Azerbaijani Army in golden letters, military expert, Colonel Alparslan Imamgulu told Trend.

As many as three years have passed since the beginning of the Tovuz battles (July 2020) - one of the main stages on the way to the second Karabakh war, in which the Azerbaijani Armed Forces won a glorious victory.

“The battles began with provocations by Armenian military formations on the state border of Azerbaijan,” he said.

He noted that if you pay attention to this region, it becomes clear that there are a number of strategically important logistics routes and energy pipelines.

"Any failure that could happen in this region could lead to the blockade of the country. The enemy received a worthy response in the Tovuz battles. Thus, the experience gained in these battles, the moral and psychological spirit, the cohesion of the army, people and state were formed already before the beginning of the second Karabakh war," the military expert said.

“The Tovuz events and other provocations of the Armenians made war inevitable. As a result, the response to the enemy provocation started in Tovuz continued in Shusha. And the Azerbaijani territories that were under 30-year occupation were liberated," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tovuz battles began on July 12, 2020, and lasted until July 17.

There were no territorial losses in the Tovuz battles. In these battles, as many as 12 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army heroically died - Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Akhmedov, Major Anar Novruzov, Senior Lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev, Sergeant Vugar Sadigov, private superiors Elshad Mammadov, Elchin Mustafazada, Nazim Ismayilov and Khayyam Dashdamirov.