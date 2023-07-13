Azerbaijan committed to peace agenda aimed at normalization of relations with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. In a phone call with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out Azerbaijan`s commitment to the peace agenda aimed at the normalization of relations with Armenia, and underlined that his country, as an initiator of the peace treaty between the two countries, supports its signing, Trend reports.

The head of state lauded Antony Blinken`s and the US government`s continuous support for advancing the peace agenda between the two countries, and said that the next high-level meeting with the Armenian side will be held in the coming days.