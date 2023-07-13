President Ilham Aliyev informs US State Secretary about Armenia’s armed provocation, cases of smuggling at Lachin checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. During the phone conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that despite the regular organization of humanitarian cargo, individual crossings and medical evacuation through the Lachin border-customs checkpoint, the armed provocation was committed by Armenia on June 15 and cases of smuggling were detected in humanitarian shipments carried out under the accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, adding that investigations are being conducted in this regard, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out Azerbaijan`s commitment to the peace agenda aimed at the normalization of relations with Armenia, and underlined that his country, as an initiator of the peace treaty between the two countries, supports its signing.