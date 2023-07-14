Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan appeals to int'l organizations regarding Armenian terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva issued a statement in connection with the latest incident in which a civilian was injured as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

She said that mines and unexploded ordnance laid by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan continue to pose a serious threat to the lives of civilians.

An Azerbaijani citizen engaged in entrepreneurial activity on the territory of the village of Seidlyar of Kalbajar district was injured as a result of a mine explosion on July 13, 2023.

The mine terror committing by Armenia against Azerbaijan leads to the death or injury of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians, as well as slows down the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, creates obstacles to the activities of business entities and restoration work carried out in the region.

"The installation of mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the lack of accurate maps of mined territories is a clear demonstration of Armenia's disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law,"Aliyeva said.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I call on the relevant international organizations to take decisive steps to stop the mine terror of Armenia, to transfer to Azerbaijan accurate maps of mines installed in the liberated territories," she added.

Azerbaijan began to clear liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance immediately after the end of the war. To date, a large amount of work has been done. Despite this, there are still many mines and explosives in these areas.