Israeli defense minister's visit to Azerbaijan wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The visit of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports via the minister's tweet.

According to Gallant, during the visit, opportunities for expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of defense were discussed.

He noted that an agreement was also reached on cooperation in a number of areas, as well as on the deepening of close ties and strong friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Defense ties between the two countries contribute to the security of both peoples, as well as regional peace and stability, he added.

On July 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Gallant, who was in Baku on a visit.

He also held meetings with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Head of the State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, during which the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.