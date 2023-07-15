Türkiye, Azerbaijan to continue act together against traitors - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue act together against the traitors, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci said at a commemorative event on the occasion of the Day of Democracy and National Unity celebrated in Türkiye annually on July 15, Trend reports.

"Seven years ago, during the prevention of a coup attempt in Türkiye, the flag of Azerbaijan flew next to our flag, just as later, during the 44-day second Karabakh war, the flags of our countries flew together. This was another proof of how connected the two fraternal peoples are", added the ambassador.

Bagci noted that Türkiye will always deeply honor the memory of 251 martyrs who died seven years ago - on July 15, 2016.

"The FETO [Fethullahist Terrorist Organization] still continues its activities on a global scale and is constantly trying to realize its insidious plans against the world," the ambassador emphasized.

On July 15, 2016, about 9,000 military servicemen were involved in the coup attempt using 35 aircraft, 37 helicopters, 246 armored vehicles, including 74 tanks and about 4,000 light weapons. During the confrontation on the night of July 15-16, over 2,000 people were killed - civilians, policemen, soldiers, 150 of them - in Ankara, 99 - in Istanbul and two - in Mugla.

The failed coup attempt plotted by Fethullah Gulen and his supporters completely exposed the terrorist organization, which had been linked to state structures for many years, in Türkiye.

In memory of the civilians who died as a result of the coup attempt on July 26, 2016, the Bosphorus Bridge was renamed the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge.

On July 16, 2017, in honor of the first anniversary of the prevention of the July 15 coup attempt, the 15 July Martyrs' Monument was opened in Ankara.

During the prevention of the 2016 coup attempt, Azerbaijan fully supported Türkiye. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed great concern from the first minutes of the event and openly supported the Turkish state and the legitimate government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The fraternal people of Türkiye have always highly appreciated the fair and resolute position of Azerbaijan.