Azerbaijani diaspora bodies outcry over Armenia's ongoing mine terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations have issued a statement in connection with the entrepreneur who was injured due to a mine in the village of Seidlyar (Kalbajar district), Trend reports.

"Mines and unexploded ordnance planted by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan continue to pose a serious threat to the lives of civilians,” the statement said.

An Azerbaijani citizen engaged in entrepreneurial activity on the territory of the village of Seidlyar of Kalbajar district was injured as a result of a mine explosion on July 13, 2023.

The mine terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan leads to the death or injury of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians, slows down the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, and creates obstacles to the activities of business entities and restoration work carried out in the region.

The installation of mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the lack of accurate maps of mined territories are clear demonstrations of Armenia's disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

“Azerbaijani diaspora organizations call on the international community to put pressure on Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields, to work with international mine clearance organizations such as the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) to provide Azerbaijan with technical assistance and experience in mine clearance," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan began clearing liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance immediately after the end of the war. To date, a large amount of work has been done. Despite this, there are still many mines and explosives in these areas.

A total of 3,383 people have been victims of mines in Azerbaijan from 1991 to the present.