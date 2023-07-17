Azerbaijani FM meets newly appointed ambassador of Russian (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, Trend reports.

At the meeting, Ambassador Yevdokimov has presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov.

Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, and wished him success in his diplomatic endeavors. Ambassador Yevdokimov said that he will spare no efforts for the further development of traditional friendly relations between the two countries, during his tenure in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the importance of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Russia within the framework of bilateral and multilateral agreements, in the conditions of good neighborliness, friendship and mutual understanding was emphasized.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, as well as the issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

It was brought to attention that the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation built their relations on the basis of loyalty to the principles of mutual respect for independence, state sovereignty, and territorial integrity in accordance with the Declaration on Allied Interaction between two countries. It was stated that conditioning of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan with reference to the position of the Armenian side is in contradiction with the mentioned framework.

It was emphasized that the allegations about the operation of the Lachin border checkpoint led to “tense humanitarian situation” in the region distort the reality. Contrary to the trilateral statement to which Russia is also a party, the facts on utilization of the Lachin road for illegal activities, the transportation of military equipment and landmines from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, for a long period of time, were reminded. It was noted that the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint is a sovereign right of Azerbaijan, and is aimed at preventing illegal activities, and to ensure transparency. Despite this, it was noted that the Armenian side did not stop provocations against the checkpoint on June 15 and at the beginning of July. The Azerbaijani side has again created conditions for Armenian residents to cross the checkpoint. At the same time, it was pointed out that it is possible to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan.

Regarding the issue of “rights and security” of Armenian residents mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, it was noted that this issue will be resolved within the framework of national legislation, and for this purpose, the dialogue was initiated with Armenian residents.

Later, the parties discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.