Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenia now is slowly becoming such an area of rivalry, which can lead to serious problems - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 21 July 2023 23:45 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia now is slowly becoming such an area of rivalry, which can lead to serious problems - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “Armenia now is slowly becoming such an area of rivalry, which can lead to serious problems. And not only Russian-American, but also other countries are actively stepping in,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“I think that the Armenian government does not have a clear foreign policy strategy. They had it before the Second Karabakh War. But now we see that they don't have it and this could lead to serious problems for them,” the Azerbaijani President added.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more