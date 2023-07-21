Armenia now is slowly becoming such an area of rivalry, which can lead to serious problems - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “Armenia now is slowly becoming such an area of rivalry, which can lead to serious problems. And not only Russian-American, but also other countries are actively stepping in,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“I think that the Armenian government does not have a clear foreign policy strategy. They had it before the Second Karabakh War. But now we see that they don't have it and this could lead to serious problems for them,” the Azerbaijani President added.

