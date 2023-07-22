Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh freely pass through Lachin border checkpoint (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan has once again provided free passage for Armenian residents living in Karabakh through the Lachin border checkpoint.

The video footage received by Trend shows the process of the Armenian residents of Karabakh going through documents check process.

This is yet another evidence that the Armenian residents of Karabakh cross the Lachin checkpoint very freely and safely, accompanied by employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the border checkpoint.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.