Financial resources need to be channeled into online media - The Korea Times CEO

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 23. Traditional media must have a strategy for adapting to the digital world, and financial resources must be directed to online media, executive director of The Korea Times Jae Hyon Jo told reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of the Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the media industry has undergone significant transformations.

"As a representative of traditional media, I recognize the changing preferences of today's young audience, who are less inclined to read newspapers. To thrive in this digital age, we must adapt and strategize for digital platforms. It's evident that online media is also grappling with financial challenges. While there is no definitive solution to ensure the 'survival' of traditional media, particularly newspapers, in the modern era, we must confront the reality. One approach is to reduce investments in print media and redirect those resources to bolster online media. Failure to make this shift could lead to the gradual disappearance of traditional media, especially print media, in the future," he said.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, was attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

In addition, 60 managers and representatives of local media are among the participants.