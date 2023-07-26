Armenia's steps towards peace after second Karabakh war insensible - Azerbaijani veteran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Armenia was forced to take some steps towards peace after the 2020 second Karabakh war, but this isn't enough, a veteran of the Azerbaijani security agencies, Colonel Azer Garayev, told Trend.

Speaking about the results of the Shusha Global Media Forum, at the opening of which the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization issue was also discussed, he noted that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again demonstrated the firm position of Azerbaijan at the forum.

Garayev reminded the audience that during the forum, President Ilham Aliyev answered questions from representatives of local and foreign media for almost three hours and conveyed many important messages.

"The holding of the Global Media Forum in the Turkic world's cultural capital, Shusha, has become a very significant event in terms of promoting the history and culture of Azerbaijan. This event was an indicator of special attention and care for the press in Azerbaijan," the veteran said. "The forum was attended by 150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures. In addition, 60 local media managers and representatives took part in the event."

"During the forum, journalists could easily ask President Ilham Aliyev any question they wanted answered. Along with answering questions, President Ilham Aliyev also demonstrated the concrete position of our country on many important issues. In particular, the head of state mentioned important points on the process of normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia relations," he pointed out.

"In addition, Armenia continues to interfere with the peace process through provocations and attempts to show itself to the whole world as an unfortunate, oppressed state. Many have already had enough of these Armenian lies. If the peace agreement is not signed, the consequences will undoubtedly be difficult for Armenia. Armenia needs the economic income brought by peace, while Azerbaijan dictates the conditions for development and progress in the South Caucasus," he said.

Garayev stressed that during the forum, President Ilham Aliyev made important statements about Azerbaijan's economic indicators, especially in the energy sector, about successes and plans.

"Azerbaijan is accepted and recognized worldwide as an initiator and successful executor of international energy projects. In particular, the whole world recognizes Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security," he added.