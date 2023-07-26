Azerbaijan conveys concerns to India's ambassador over country's expanding military co-op with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Azerbaijan Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijan is concerned about the expanding of military cooperation between Armenia and India and the spread of photos and videos in the media about the transportation of Indian-made weapons systems to Armenia through Iran in recent days.

He pointed out that the supply of weapons from India to Armenia is happening when Azerbaijan is negotiating with this country on a peace treaty. This opens the way to the militarization of Armenia and aggravation of the situation, as well as hinders the establishment of lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus region.

It is also incompatible with India's foreign policy based on the norms and principles of international law, as well as with the historical "Bandung principles" of the Non-Aligned Movement, in which India is also represented, Hajiyev said.

Azerbaijan's top official called on the Indian ambassador to bring to the attention of Delhi the serious concern of the Azerbaijani side and once again consider India's decision to supply weapons to Armenia.

Madhusudhan said that the issue raised by the Azerbaijani side will be conveyed accordingly, and noted the importance of holding a dialogue between the two countries to discuss problematic issues in bilateral relations.