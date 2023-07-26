Azerbaijan, Nigeria discuss military-technical co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev has met with Defense Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Ibrahim Abubakar Kana on the second day of the International IDEF-2023 Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul (Türkiye), Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

The current state of relations between the two countries in the military-technical area and prospects for further cooperation were discussed at this meeting.

Then Technical Director of Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar and Chairman of the Defense Industry Department of the Republic of Türkiye Haluk Gergin visited the stand of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

Vugar Mustafayev and Deputy Minister of Defense, Head of the Main Department of Military, Technical Supply Agil Gurbanov met with the guests during their visit to the stand.

The sides exchanged views on the development of existing cooperation and other issues of interest.

The exhibition is one of the world's largest sites for the demonstration of new weapons and is held at the TÜYAP Exhibition Center in Istanbul.

IDEF is one of the four largest world exhibitions of the defense industry by the number of participating companies. In addition, IDEF stands out as the world's largest platform for negotiations between defense enterprises.

As in previous years, the IDEF presents new items of the domestic defense industry. The exhibition will also feature upgraded versions of previously developed products of the Turkish defense industry.

Combat and tactical armored personnel carriers, ground-based unmanned vehicles, guided missiles, military simulators, equipment for the destruction of explosive materials and other latest developments in the military-industrial complex will be demonstrated.

IDEF exhibition profiles are military equipment for the Ground forces, Navy, Air Force, protection and space technologies, onboard systems, helicopters, ships, electronic equipment, security systems, transportation and logistics systems.