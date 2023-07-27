President Ilham Aliyev is best surety of Armenians living in Karabakh - Igor Korotchenko (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society was discussed at the "Dialogue with Tofik Abbasov" program on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program, Director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies Igor Korotchenko, said that the best guarantor of the security of the Armenian residents of Karabakh is President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a personality who is responsible for his own words and has international authority.

"Azerbaijan is not just one of many countries; rather, it is a state that won the second Karabakh war and heads the Non-Aligned Movement, and during the years of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in this movement, this organization has reached completely new frontiers. Azerbaijan is the guarantor of the EU's energy security. This is a country that is looking to the future. If the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, with his experience, his intelligence, and his strategic goal-setting, says that it will be so, then it will be so," he said.

Korotchenko noted that the Karabakh Economic Region is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and as President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said, Baku considers Armenians living in Karabakh citizens of Azerbaijan.

"In general, Azerbaijan's approach is distinguished not only by pragmatism but also by humanism and, at the same time, by the desire to do everything so that these pages of the bloody history that has lasted for 30 years are turned over. Azerbaijan won the second Karabakh war, defeating Armenia and forcing it to surrender. And then Azerbaijan behaved very nobly. It stretched out its hand and said that foremost, the country wants to sign a peace treaty with Armenia based on the five basic principles proposed by President Ilham Aliyev in order for interstate relations to be based on new realities, according to which two countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia, will clearly assume obligations," he said.

"After the delimitation and demarcation of the state border take place, all issues will be resolved. Baku said that despite the insinuations about "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide", it is ready to carry out the peaceful integration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh. Moreover, Baku appointed a special commissioner who met with Armenian representatives and said that Azerbaijan is ready to discuss. After that, a new step was taken when representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh were invited to Baku in order to start concrete negotiations on peaceful integration," he added.

Korotchenko believes that a detailed roadmap for the integration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh should be developed.

"The basic principle, if we are talking about how to carry out reintegration and establish peace, is the complete withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from the territory of Karabakh," he added.

Touching upon the issue of the refusal of the Armenian side to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road for humanitarian supplies, Korotchenko stressed that this is exactly the Armenian genocide, which suits the "leadership" of the separatists in Khankendi.

"Here it is, the Armenian genocide, which the Armenians themselves arrange against their fellow people. Because if there is a famine on the territory, as they claim—although I am more than sure that all these video frames are productions, we know perfectly well how all this is done, but nevertheless—there is an option to supply any goods, equipment, or food through Aghdam. But they deliberately do not do this because this is the way to reintegration. Reintegration into Azerbaijani society is the path of the Armenian residents of Karabakh to a bright future," he said.