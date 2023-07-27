Türkiye to continue to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to furthering cooperation with Azerbaijan across all sectors, Trend reports.

Yilmaz took to his Twitter page to share that they had a meeting with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and his accompanying delegation at the Presidential Complex. He emphasized their determination to continue enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas.

By December 2022, Azerbaijan had invested approximately $20 billion in the Turkish economy, while Türkiye reciprocated by investing about $14 billion in the Azerbaijani economy.

During the first half of 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $3.9 billion, reflecting a substantial year-on-year increase of 34.82 percent.