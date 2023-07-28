Euronews showcases footage of Shusha Global Media Forum (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Euronews has showcased the footage of the Global Media Forum that took place in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city from July 21 to July 23.

“Hundreds of delegates gathered this month in the Azerbaijani city of Susha to take part in the Global Media Forum, an event which brought together experts, business leaders and media representatives for three days of talks.

The event was opened by Azerbaijan's President Iham Aliyev, and panelists discussed disinformation, the safety of journalists, the differences between traditional and new media, and the impact of AI on journalism,” says the publication.