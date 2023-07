BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed serious concern over the Council of Europe's support for Armenia's fraudulent propaganda and its display of double standards, Trend reports via the community.

The community made the remark in response to biased statement of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, dated July 28, regarding the issue of supplying the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

Will be updated