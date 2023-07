BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov today, Turkish media said, Trend reports.

The meeting will be held in the residence of the President of Türkiye.

Today, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Türkiye. During his visit, he will also meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other high-ranking officials.