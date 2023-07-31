Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss issues of economic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the issues discussed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Tend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan noted on its Twitter page that at the meeting in Ankara, the sides discussed economic cooperation between the countries, increasing the volume of trade turnover to $15 billion, expanding the capabilities of the TANAP project, which is an important part of cooperation in the field of energy.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on the role of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) against the background of new geopolitical processes, and on recent events in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Türkiye today. Meetings of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister with high-ranking Turkish officials were planned within the framework of the visit.