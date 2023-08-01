Azerbaijan amends composition of joint Azerbaijani-Israeli commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Changes have been made to the members of the joint Azerbaijani-Israeli commission, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order amending the order of the President of Azerbaijan No. 2999 "On approval of the composition of the joint commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel from the Azerbaijani side" dated June 16, 2017.

According to the order, the chairman of the Management Board of the State Reserves Agency is included in the commission from the Azerbaijani side.

Over the past three decades, Azerbaijan and Israel have developed a strong and amicable interstate relationship, which has grown into a strategic alliance. In addition to defense, the two countries have expanded their partnership to encompass sectors such as energy, creating a resilient and diverse collaboration.

Economic indicators demonstrate a remarkable increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel, with the turnover reaching an impressive $1.7 billion. It is also important to note that Azerbaijan has consistently been a reliable supplier of crude oil to Israel, accounting for 40 percent of Israel's total oil imports.