We do not have any territorial claims to Armenia, and don't want them to have any territorial claims to Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. “So now, peace is on our agenda. If Armenia wants peace, we will reach it. Because we do not have any territorial claims to Armenia. And we don't want them to have any territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

“People who live in Karabakh - in area, which is controlled now temporarily by Russian peacekeepers – they live in Azerbaijan. They should choose whether to live as citizens of Azerbaijan as ethnic minority, as any other ethnic minority, which Azerbaijan is rich of or to leave. So, this is their choice. It is not because we want them to leave or as Armenia accuses us we organize ethnic cleansing. No, we give them a choice. How they can live on our territory being a citizen of either Armenia, without any legal permission, or a citizen of so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic”, which is not recognized by anyone? So, I think this is a legitimate approach, which is in line with international practice,” the head of state noted.