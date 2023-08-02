Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 2 August 2023 11:14 (UTC +04:00)
Armenians in Karabakh should not follow their so-called "leaders" - President Ilham Aliyev

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. “The Armenians in Karabakh should not follow their so-called 'leaders',” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.

“These “leaders” were lying to them all the time - current and previous - before the war, during the war that they were winning. Even when we took control of Shusha, they were telling that Shusha was under their control. They knew it very well. They should not become a hostage of today's clique, which captured power in Karabakh, and whose main objective is to provide their own interest,” the head of state noted.

