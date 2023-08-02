Kenyan CSOs condemn Yerevan's blocking reintegration of Karabakh's Armenian minority into Azerbaijani society

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Kenyan civil society organizations have ssued a statement condemning Yerevan's blocking of the integration of Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan into Azerbaijani society, Trend reports.

Kenyan civil society organizations draw the attention of the international community to the artificial barriers created by Armenia to this process.

"Azerbaijan will ensure the rights and security of the Armenians living in the Karabakh region in accordance with its Constitution. All citizens, regardless of their nationality or ethnic origin, are granted equal rights, as provided for in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," the statement says.

It is also noted that a number of officials in Armenia are engaged in political manipulations and speculation regarding the functioning of the Lachin border checkpoint.

"Their claims are refuted as completely false. Firstly, the Lachin road is located on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan exercised its sovereign rights by establishing a border checkpoint on the Lachin road," the statement reads.

In addition, civil society organizations in Kenya emphasize that the International Court of Justice also rejected Armenia's claims in this regard.

Regarding the Aghdam-Khankendi road proposed by Azerbaijan, the statement notes that this route is accessible and convenient for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"This road is fully suitable for the delivery of all types of cargo, but the Armenian side refuses to use it. It is important that the international community knows that Azerbaijan is not imposing a blockade, but is offering assistance," the statement says.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, 2023 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 this year, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.