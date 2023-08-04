Azerbaijan approves law "On Space activities"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law "On Space Activities" of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This law, in accordance with paragraphs 10, 11, 13 and 23 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, defines the legal, economic and organizational foundations of space activities in Azerbaijan, general requirements for entrepreneurial activities in the space industry and regulates relations relevant to national activities in outer space in near-Earth orbits, the Moon and other celestial bodies, including their orbits.