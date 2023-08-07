Turkish FM briefs process of normalization of relations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The South Caucasus has seen an acceleration of the normalization process, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the opening ceremony of the 14th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara, Trend reports.

Fidan stressed the significance of advancing the normalization process between Turkey and Armenia, as well as between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in order to ensure the South Caucasus' stability, prosperity, and security.

The 14th annual Ambassadors' Conference, which included Turkish ambassadors, began on August 5 in Ankara. Since 2008, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hosted a yearly gathering to examine regional and global issues.

Since the early 1990s, diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey have been officially nonexistent. In response to the first Karabakh war in 1993, Turkey closed its border with Armenia in support of Azerbaijan.

In December 2021, following the 2020 second Karabakh war, Armenia and Türkiye announced appointing special envoys, who met in Moscow in January 2022, with positive international reactions for attempts at normalizing relations. On January 1, 2022, Armenia lifted the embargo on the import of goods from Türkiye.