United Kingdom contributes additional funds to Azerbaijan's demining efforts (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The UK government has allocated an additional 500,000 pounds to support the demining of undermined territories in Azerbaijan, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld tweeted, Trend reports.

"These funds are aimed at building the capacity of Azerbaijan in the field of mine clearance and ensuring the safety of the "Great Return" program within the framework of the development program of the Mine Clearance Agency of Azerbaijan and the UN in Azerbaijan," he said.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.