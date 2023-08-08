Azerbaijan bestows "Istiglal" Order on People's Artist (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded the "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist of Azerbaijan Rasim Balayev, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on August 7.

Rasim Balayev made his film debut in the film "Stars Don't Die Away," where he played a minor role. He rose to prominence after appearing in three films and attending two film festivals: the 7th Soviet Festival in Baku and the 3rd International Festival in Tashkent, where he was named Best Actor and received numerous offers for main roles in upcoming films. Among his outstanding performances are "Nesimi", "Babek", "Dada Gorgud", "The Scoundrel", "Anecdote", and "The Bat".